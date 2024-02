Автопарк в почти 5 миллионов долларов, дом в Беверли-Хиллз. Роскошная жизнь Леброна Джеймса

We’ve been on a mission to empower creative voices at @makespringhill and #TheProgram is our collection of just that!! Excited for you all to see this project and the creatives changing the game. 🙏🏾👑 #MakeItTillYouMakeIt pic.twitter.com/P66mVBGnzS

— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2022