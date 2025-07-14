Cape Town City Appoints New Head Coach

Following their relegation from South Africa’s top division, Cape Town City has opted for a managerial change.

Details: As officially announced by the club, Jan Vreman has been appointed as the team’s new head coach. During his presentation, he expressed his desire to implement an attractive style of football.

Quote: "We want to play attractive football. Football that brings us victories and earns the respect of the fans and everyone who watches us," said Jan Vreman.

Cape Town City is delighted to announce the appointment of Jan Vreman as the new Head Coach of the club.



Reminder: Notably, after being relegated from the Betway Premier League this season, the team now faces a tough challenge — returning to the top flight of South African football. The club has begun its rebuilding process by terminating the contracts of nine players.