Candidates for the Women's Golden Ball have been named

Candidates for the Ballon d'Or among women have been named, reports France Football.

30 football players were nominated for the award. At the end of October, the new winner of the Golden Ball will be known.

France Football published the list for the Women's Ballon d'Or 2023:Goalkeepers: Daphne van Domselaar (Twente/Aston Villa), Mary Earps (Manchester United).

Defenders:

Olga Carmona (Real), Amanda Ilestedt (PSG/Arsenal), Milly Bright (Chelsea), Wendy Renard (Lyon), Mapi Leon (Barcelona).

Midfielders:

Georgia Stanway (Bayern), Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg), Jill Roard (Wolfsburg/Manchester City), Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City), Hinata Miyazawa (Minavi Sendai/Manchester United), Patricia Guiharro, Aitana Bonmati (both Barcelona) , Guro Reiten (Chelsea), Katie McCabe (Arsenal).

Forwards: