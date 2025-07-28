RU RU ES ES FR FR
Canadian Ismaël Koné Joins Sassuolo on Loan from Marseille in Career-Defining Move

Canadian Ismaël Koné Joins Sassuolo on Loan from Marseille in Career-Defining Move

Football news Today, 23:05
Canadian international Ismaël Koné is set to join Serie A side Sassuolo on loan from Marseille, Canadian Soccer Daily reports. The deal includes a loan fee exceeding €2.5 million (CAD $4 million) and an option to buy for around €10 million (CAD $16 million) at season’s end.

The 23-year-old midfielder attracted attention from Valencia, Roma, Fiorentina, and Bologna, but chose Sassuolo for the opportunity of more consistent minutes. With the 2026 World Cup just 11 months away, Koné views this move as pivotal for his international ambitions.

His time at Marseille didn’t go as planned. After transferring from Watford last summer, Koné struggled with ankle injuries and quickly fell out of favour with manager Roberto De Zerbi, who publicly criticized his level. That led to a loan to Rennes in January, where he found better form and scored a few memorable goals across 13 appearances.

Now heading to Italy, Koné hopes to regain momentum and secure his place in Canada’s midfield ahead of the home World Cup.

Latest News
Sport Predictions
