Canadian Defender Derek Cornelius Joins Rangers on Loan from Marseille

Rangers Football Club has confirmed the signing of Canadian defender Derek Cornelius on a season-long loan from Olympique de Marseille, subject to visa and international clearance, according to the club. The deal also includes an option to make the move permanent in the summer of 2026.

Cornelius, 27, made 23 appearances for Marseille last season across Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France. Born in Ajax, Ontario, he developed in local youth clubs before early spells in Germany and Serbia. In 2019, he returned to North America with Vancouver Whitecaps, where he spent three seasons, including a loan stint at Panetolikos in Greece.

The center-back later moved to Sweden with Malmö FF, scoring five goals in 37 matches from defense, before transferring to Marseille in 2024. His performances in France earned him a regular place in the Canadian national team, where he has been capped 35 times since his debut in 2018 and was part of the squad for the 2024 Copa América.

Speaking to Rangers’ official media, Cornelius said: “I’m excited to be here and to finally get going. It’s such a massive club with a passionate fanbase, and I can’t wait to play in front of them and give everything on the pitch.”

Head coach Russell Martin emphasized the balance and leadership Cornelius brings to the squad, while sporting director Kevin Thelwell highlighted his Ligue 1 experience and international pedigree as assets that will strengthen Rangers’ backline. The defender will join up with the team after Canada’s upcoming friendlies against Romania and Wales.