Camilo Mayada Leaves Peñarol, Returns to Danubio After Over a Decade

Camilo Mayada Leaves Peñarol, Returns to Danubio After Over a Decade

Football news Today, 20:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Camilo Mayada is set to return to Danubio after parting ways with Peñarol, who officially confirmed his departure on Thursday, according to FútbolUy. The club expressed gratitude for the 34-year-old's professionalism, highlighting his role in the team’s 2023 Uruguayan league title.

Mayada joined Peñarol mid-2023 from Libertad (Paraguay) and went on to play 37 matches, scoring once and providing one assist. In 2025, he only featured in six games, totaling 356 minutes. With limited involvement this season, his exit had been expected.

His next move brings him back to Danubio, the club where he debuted in 2009 and won the league title in 2013–14. Mayada’s career includes a highly successful stint at River Plate, where he won two Copa Libertadores titles, followed by spells at Atlético San Luis in Mexico and Libertad.

He now joins Danubio’s reinforcements for the Clausura, which also includes Argentine midfielders Valentín Sánchez (from Unión Magdalena) and Ignacio País (from Cherno More), along with Jairo Amaro on loan from Nacional.

