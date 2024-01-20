Norrie beats Ruud to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open

In Melbourne, Australia, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, the Australian Open, is in progress. The third round is unfolding in both the men's and women's singles categories.

Today on the court, the 22nd-ranked British player, Cameron Norrie, faced the 11th-ranked player from Norway, Casper Ruud.

Ruud was considered the favorite in this encounter, but Cameron was determined not to concede easily.

In the first set, Ruud served four aces, committed one double fault, and lost one game on his serve. As a result, Norrie emerged victorious with a score of 6:4.

In the second set, Ruud made even more errors, serving seven double faults and committing two double faults. However, with 23 winners, he claimed the set in his favor with a score of 7:6.

In the third and fourth sets, the British player once again displayed excellent gameplay, confidently securing games. Over the course of two sets, he conceded only one game on his serves and took three games on his opponent's serves. Consequently, the third and fourth sets favored Norrie (6:4, 6:3).

Australian Open

Men's Singles

Third Round

Cameron Norrie vs. Casper Ruud 6:4, 6:7, 6:4, 6:3

In the next stage, Cameron will face the winner of the match between Alexander Zverev (ATP 6) and Alex Mikkelsen (ATP 91).