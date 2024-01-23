Kalvin Phillips at West Ham, Liverpool finds a replacement for Salah. Transfer news for 23.01.2024

Dailysports has compiled a digest of the key transfer news and rumors that circulated in the media on Tuesday, January 23.

West Ham agrees on loan for Calvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips is just steps away from becoming a West Ham player. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the loan agreement has already been agreed upon by the Hammers with both the player and Manchester City. It also includes an option to buy the player at the end of the season.

Benzema intends to leave Al-Ittihad temporarily

Karim Benzema has approached the bosses of Al-Ittihad with a request to allow him to leave the club. According to AFP, this departure will be temporary, not permanent.

Greenwood may move to Barcelona

Manchester United player currently with Getafe, Mason Greenwood, may find himself in Barcelona, reports Sun Sport. The player himself is interested in the move, and the next step for Barcelona and Manchester United is reaching an agreement. Manchester United also wishes to sell the player, who is not part of the head coach's plans.

Atlético reaches agreement on signing Vermeer

Madrid's Atlético has reached an oral agreement with Antwerp for the transfer of 18-year-old midfielder Arthur Vermeer. According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the Mattress Makers will pay over 25 million euros for the talented footballer.

Bayern makes improved offer for Trippier

Bayern has made a new, improved offer to Newcastle for English defender Kieran Trippier. The Munich club is not willing to back down from signing the defender, despite Newcastle's previous refusal to sell the player. Negotiations between the clubs are ongoing.

Osimhen hints at readiness to leave Napoli

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has revealed that he has made an important decision regarding his career. The Nigerian forward has hinted that he may leave Napoli at the end of the current season.

Liverpool finds Salah's replacement in Belgium

Liverpool is already preparing for the potential departure of their leader Mohamed Salah, who was of interest to Saudi club Al-Ittihad last summer. According to Daily Mail, the Reds are monitoring 19-year-old Genk talent Bilal El Hannus. The club believes that in the long term, he will be able to replace the Egyptian.

Tottenham's defender may continue his career in Saudi Arabia

Tottenham's defender Emerson Royal is attracting attention from Saudi clubs. According to SkySports, Al-Nassr is interested in the player, but the initial offer from the Middle Eastern club was rejected by the English capital club.