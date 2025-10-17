CAF Nominates Super Falcons Captain Rasheedat Ajibade and Esther Okoronkwo For the 2025 CAF Women’s Player of the Year

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade and forward Esther Okoronkwo have been shortlisted for the prestigious 2025 CAF Women’s Player of the Year Award. The pair will be up against strong contenders, including reigning winner Barbra Banda of Zambia.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) released the list of nominees on Friday ahead of the award ceremony, which will be held in Marrakech, Morocco, for the third year in a row. While the exact date of the gala is yet to be confirmed, excitement is already building.

Ajibade had a standout performance during the last WAFCON, where she was named Woman of the Match in three of Nigeria’s six games and went on to win the tournament’s Best Player award, helping the Super Falcons clinch their 10th continental title.

Okoronkwo also played a key role in the Falcons’ success, scoring twice and delivering four assists. She capped off her performance with a goal and an assist in the final, earning her the Woman of the Match title.

Joining them on the nominees list are several top African talents, including Zambia’s Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji, Malawi’s Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga, Morocco’s Sanaa Mssoudy and Ghizlane Chebbak, Ghana’s Portia Boakye, and Senegal’s Mame Diop.