CAF Cup : Al Masry plays Al Ittihad

The match promises to be a promising one.

After a 0-0 draw in the first leg of the CAF Cup, Al Masry and Al Ittihad will face off again this Sunday 7. Pm GMT.

In the first leg, both teams lacked offensive efficiency, with missed chances, but the forwards lacked the inspiration to convert. This Sunday, at Suez Stadium, Al Masry and Al Ittihad will have to be more enterprising.

Last season, the Egyptian club reached the quarterfinals of the CAF Cup. For its part, Al Ittihad has not reached the group stages of any club competition since 2022.