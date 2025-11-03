ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news CAF Confederation Cup 2025-2026 : Clubs Know Their Opponents After the Draw

CAF Confederation Cup 2025-2026 : Clubs Know Their Opponents After the Draw

The stakes are now high for the clubs.
Football news Today, 09:56
Essohana Lemou Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
CAF Confederation Cup 2025-2026 : Clubs Know Their Opponents After the Draw https://x.com/faridmca1921/status/1985308350150578348/photo/1

The clubs now know their opponents following the draw for the group stage of the 2025-2026 CAF Confederation Cup. The draw took place this Monday, November 3rd, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The 16 qualified teams, including big names like Zamalek, USM Alger, and Wydad Casablanca, now know their opponents.

  • The complete draw

  • Group A

USM Alger

Djoliba AC

Olympique Club de Safi

FC San Pedro

  • Group B

Wydad AC

AS Maniema

Azam FC

Nairobi United

  • Group C

CR Belouizdad

Stellenbosch FC

AS Otoho

Singida Black Stars

  • Group D

Zamalek SC

Al Masry

Kaize Chiefs FC

Zesco United

