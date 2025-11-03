CAF Confederation Cup 2025-2026 : Clubs Know Their Opponents After the Draw
The stakes are now high for the clubs.
Football news Today, 09:56Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/faridmca1921/status/1985308350150578348/photo/1
The clubs now know their opponents following the draw for the group stage of the 2025-2026 CAF Confederation Cup. The draw took place this Monday, November 3rd, in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The 16 qualified teams, including big names like Zamalek, USM Alger, and Wydad Casablanca, now know their opponents.
The complete draw
- Group A
USM Alger
Djoliba AC
Olympique Club de Safi
FC San Pedro
- Group B
Wydad AC
AS Maniema
Azam FC
Nairobi United
- Group C
CR Belouizdad
Stellenbosch FC
AS Otoho
Singida Black Stars
- Group D
Zamalek SC
Al Masry
Kaize Chiefs FC
Zesco United