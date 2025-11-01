CAF Champions League : Where to watch RS Berkane vs Al-Ahly Tripoli live ?

This match is crucial for the Orange of Berkane.

This Saturday, RS Berkane will face Al-Ahly Tripoli in the second leg of their CAF Champions League second round tie. Kick-off is scheduled for Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 5:00 PM GMT at the Berkane Municipal Stadium.

Fans can watch the entire match on television, as well as via the channel's streaming platform for those who wish to watch online.

The match will be broadcast live on the Moroccan channel Arryadia 3.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, this match is crucial for the Orange of Berkane, who are seeking qualification for the group stage of the competition.