CAF Champions League : Stade Malien plays FC Nouadhibou

The match promises to be crucial.

Things are getting clearer with the second and final preliminary round of the CAF Champions League. For this competition, Stade Malien is preparing to take on Mauritanian giants FC Nouadhibou.

It's a highly anticipated match, and the stakes are high. On October 19, 2025, the two teams will face off in a match that promises to be close and decisive for qualification at the Stade Municipal de Nouadhibou (Mauritania) at 7:00 PM GMT. For this crucial match, refereeing will be handled primarily by a team from Gambia.

Lamin N. Jammeh will officiate as the center referee, assisted by his compatriots Abdul Azziz Bolel Jawo (1st assistant), Omar Darboe (2nd assistant), Aboubacarr Alhassan Bass (4th referee).

The Match Commissioner will be Senegalese Yaya Baldé, while the Referee Assessor will be Moïse Miboti of the DRC.