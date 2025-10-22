ES ES FR FR
CAF Champions League: Remo Stars Coach Thiago Conde Eyes Comeback Against Mamelodi Sundowns

Remo Stars coach Thiago Conde has reiterated his side's commitment to a comeback in the second leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary game against Mamelodi Sundowns. The Portuguese Coach made this call in Abeokuta following the trashing of his side 5-1 at home in the first leg. To him, it is not over until it is over, and anything is possible in football.

“We are going to understand what went wrong, both individually and collectively, correct those mistakes, and draw a plan for the next game. The difference of four goals is difficult, we know, but it’s not impossible,” Conde said.
“In terms of strategy for this game, we cannot say the players really did what they were supposed to do. We know these kinds of games are dangerous because small mistakes can change everything.
“If we correct the individual and collective mistakes, we can get a different result. It’s normal in football, and we just have to work hard and believe.”

The NPFL champions will now travel to the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday, October 26, for the second leg of this encounter. They will need to win 5-0 to make it to the group phase of the Champions League.

