CAF Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns Crush Remo Stars in Dominant Display

Today, 14:32
South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns kicked off their CAF Champions League campaign in emphatic style, delivering a commanding 5-1 victory over Nigerian champions Remo Stars in the first leg of their second preliminary round clash.

Mamelodi Sundowns wasted no time stamping their authority on the match, with Tashreeq Matthews opening the scoring early to set the tone for what turned out to be a one-sided affair. Peter Shalulile doubled the lead before halftime, giving the visitors firm control going into the break.

The onslaught continued in the second half, as Miguel Reisinho made it 3-0 in the 61st minute. Arthur Sales and Tsiki Ntsabeleng then added two more goals to complete a ruthless performance from the South African champions.

Remo Stars managed to pull one back through Samson Olasupo in the 77th minute, but it was little more than a consolation on a night completely dominated by the visitors.

The result puts Sundowns in a strong position to reach the group stages, with Remo Stars now facing a massive uphill battle. The Nigerian champions will need to pull off a 4-0 win in the return leg in South Africa next weekend to eliminate the defending PSL champions

