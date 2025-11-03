CAF Champions League 2025/26 Draw: Who Will Face Whom in the Group Stage?
The qualifying rounds of the CAF Champions League have concluded, and we now know not only all the participants of the main round but also the full group-stage lineup.
Details: On Monday, November 3, the draw for the CAF Champions League group stage of the 2025/26 season took place. Four groups of four teams each were formed.
Group A
RS Berkane
Pyramids
Rivers United
Power Dynamos
Group B
Al Ahly
Young Africans
ASFAR
JS Kabylie
Group C
Mamelodi Sundowns
Al Hilal
MC Alger
FC St Eloi Lupopo
Group D
Esperance
Simba SC
Petro de Luanda
Stade Malien
The 2025/26 CAF Champions League season marks the 62nd edition of Africa’s premier club football competition, organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and the 30th season since it adopted the CAF Champions League name.
The group stage of the 2025/26 CAF Champions League will kick off on Friday, November 21.
Reminder: The reigning champions of the competition are Egypt’s Pyramids FC.