CAF Awards : Pape Thiaw among the nominees for African Coach of the Year

Would the Senegalese coach have a chance ?

The Senegalese coach has been nominated among the coaches in the running for the title of best coach of the year. The Confederation of African Football has unveiled this list. For having done a good job at the helm of the local lions, this nomination of the former Senegalese international is a sign of recognition.

Indeed, Pape Thiaw has propelled Senegal to the point of helping it qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled for Morocco, as well as for the World Cup, the country's third consecutive. Undefeated since taking office, Pape Thiaw, who celebrated his first year at the helm of the national team by succeeding Aliou Cissé, is in the running for the title of Best African Coach of the Year.

The list of nominated coaches is long, and also includes names such as Romuald Rakotondrabe, a finalist at the CHAN with Madagascar; Hossam Hassan of Egypt; and Bubista of Cape Verde, who led his country to a historic World Cup qualification. Of these ten finalists, three will be selected for the final round before the CAF Awards ceremony.