Bypassed Mbappe. UEFA names the best player of the week in the Champions League

On Friday, February 16, UEFA announced the supreme player of the past week in the Champions League.

As it became known, the title was bestowed upon Manchester City's midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne. The "Citizens" contested an away match in the round of 16 of the Champions League against Copenhagen. Guardiola's team emerged victorious with a scoreline of 3:1. In this encounter, Kevin De Bruyne notably scored a goal in the tenth minute and provided an assist for Bernardo Silva's goal in stoppage time.

The Belgian footballer surpassed PSG's striker Kylian Mbappé, Real's Diaz, and Lazio's Genduzi.

Let us recall that on August 30, 2015, Kevin returned to England, signing a six-year contract with Manchester City. The transfer fee amounted to €74 million, making the Belgian the most expensive acquisition in the club's history and the second in Premier League history (after Angel Di Maria). De Bruyne made his debut for the "Citizens" on September 12.