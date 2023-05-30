Busquets is thinking about a coaching career

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is preparing to move to a coaching job.

The 34-year-old footballer himself is not going to end his career yet, and will change clubs at the end of this season.

According to the experienced player, he is attracted by the idea of coaching and would like to get a coaching license.

The Spaniard is confident that he has the knowledge necessary for this field. That said, Busquets admitted that managing 25 players with their own problems and character would be the most difficult aspect of the job.