Burkina Faso : Discovering Vincenzo Alberto Annese, the Stallions' New Technical Director

The choice of Vincenzo Alberto Annese is strategic.

Appointed Technical Director of the Stallions, the Italian Vincenzo Alberto Annese embodies a new generation of globetrotting coaches, capable of combining tactical rigor with cultural openness. The Burkina Faso team is thus counting on European expertise to reach a new level.

At 41, Vincenzo Alberto Annese arrives with a solid reputation as a hands-on, demanding, methodical, and passionate coach.

Before joining Burkina Faso, he managed Armenia's U19 national team and then took charge of JFK Saldus in Latvia. His first African experience was with Bechem United FC in Ghana, where he discovered a fast-paced and instinctive style of football that he would come to cherish.

However, it was in India that his name truly made its mark : two consecutive I-League titles with Gokulam Kerala FC (2021 and 2022), followed by a stint with NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League, cemented his credibility on the international stage. Under the leadership of Brama Traoré, the Burkina Faso national team is actively preparing for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. Vincenzo Annese will play a key role in this preparation: that of a technical advisor and strategic analyst.

He will contribute to game plans, opponent analysis, the structuring of training sessions, and the support of coaches across the various age groups.

For the Burkinabe Football Federation (FBF), his appointment is part of a continuity approach: strengthening local expertise with an external, structured and modern contribution.