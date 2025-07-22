RU RU ES ES FR FR
Burglars broke into Luis Suárez's home at night! The incident escalated into a fight

Burglars broke into Luis Suárez’s home at night! The incident escalated into a fight

A terrifying incident
Football news Today, 01:45
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Burglars broke into Luis Suárez’s home at night! The incident escalated into a fight Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images

The footballer’s entire family was at home during the robbery.

Details: According to the Spanish outlet La Voz de Almería, two burglars broke into the house of 27-year-old Almería and Colombia national team striker Luis Suárez last night.

Reports indicate that the intruders tried to get in through a window using a crowbar, but as they attempted to force open the metal window frame, a loud noise woke up the household.

Upon witnessing the scene, Luis immediately confronted the burglars and engaged in a full-blown fight, while other family members called the police.

The thieves managed to escape before law enforcement arrived, and fortunately, neither the player nor his family suffered any injuries.

Earlier this January, a wave of burglaries swept through the Almería area where Suárez currently lives, leaving the player and his family feeling vulnerable and unsafe.

Last season, Suárez featured in 43 matches for Almería in Spain’s second division, netting an impressive 31 goals and providing 8 assists. His transfer value is estimated at 8 million euros.

It is known that Sporting Lisbon have shown strong interest in Suárez.

Reminder: Major challenge! Marc Pubill is on the verge of a move to Wolverhampton

