Serious challenge! Marc Pubill on the verge of a move to Wolverhampton

The talented Spaniard could be heading to the Premier League.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, 22-year-old right-back Marc Pubill from Spanish side Almería is set to become a Wolverhampton player within the next 48 hours.

The source reports that the deal is close to completion, with both parties ironing out the final details as they prepare for the official announcement. For now, further specifics of the transfer remain under wraps.

Pubill joined Almería from Levante in 2023 for €5 million and has since established himself as one of the most promising young talents in Spanish football.

Last season, Pubill was a regular starter for his club—he played 40 matches, scored 1 goal, and provided 5 assists.

According to Transfermarkt, the player's current market value is €4 million, and his contract with Almería runs until 2029.

