RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Serious challenge! Marc Pubill on the verge of a move to Wolverhampton

Serious challenge! Marc Pubill on the verge of a move to Wolverhampton

The transfer is expected to happen soon
Football news Today, 16:23
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Serious challenge! Marc Pubill on the verge of a move to Wolverhampton Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

The talented Spaniard could be heading to the Premier League.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, 22-year-old right-back Marc Pubill from Spanish side Almería is set to become a Wolverhampton player within the next 48 hours.

The source reports that the deal is close to completion, with both parties ironing out the final details as they prepare for the official announcement. For now, further specifics of the transfer remain under wraps.

Pubill joined Almería from Levante in 2023 for €5 million and has since established himself as one of the most promising young talents in Spanish football.

Last season, Pubill was a regular starter for his club—he played 40 matches, scored 1 goal, and provided 5 assists.

According to Transfermarkt, the player's current market value is €4 million, and his contract with Almería runs until 2029.

Reminder: Tottenham have made an official bid for Morgan Gibbs-White

Related teams and leagues
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton Schedule Wolverhampton News Wolverhampton Transfers
Almeria Almeria Schedule Almeria News Almeria Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Estudiantes - : - Huracan Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Estudiantes
-
Huracan
-
18:00
Defensa y Justicia - : - Aldosivi Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Defensa y Justicia
-
Aldosivi
-
20:15
San Martin San Juan - : - Deportivo Riestra Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Martin San Juan
-
Deportivo Riestra
-
20:15
KuPS - : - Kairat Almaty 22 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
KuPS
-
Kairat Almaty
-
11:00
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
FC Noah
-
Ferencvaros
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FK Crvena Zvezda 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
12:00
Viktoria Plzen - : - Servette FC 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Viktoria Plzen
-
Servette FC
-
13:00
FC Copenhagen - : - Drita 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
FC Copenhagen
-
Drita
-
13:00
Pafos FC - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Pafos FC
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Dynamo Kyiv 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:30 Mascherano Disapproves of Messi’s All Star Game Appearance Football news Today, 16:23 Serious challenge! Marc Pubill on the verge of a move to Wolverhampton Football news Today, 16:05 José María Marín, Former CBF President and FIFA Gate Convict, Dies at 93 Boxing News Today, 15:55 Official: Oleksandr Usyk disqualified from boxing Tennis news Today, 15:42 Decided! The final list of US Open 2025 mixed doubles participants unveiled Football news Today, 15:21 Official: Manchester United announce the signing of Mbeumo Football news Today, 15:06 Mission impossible? Manchester City set sights on Koundé – and Barcelona are feeling the heat Football news Today, 14:44 The transfer is complete! Official: Mateo Retegui joins Al-Qadsiah Football news Today, 14:34 Ex-Chelsea midfielder believes Delap didn’t expect competition from Pedro Motorsport News Today, 14:06 17-year-old motorcycle racer Pau Alsina tragically dies
Sport Predictions
Football 22 july 2025 KuPS vs Kairat Almaty prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Lincoln Red Imps vs Crvena Zvezda: Prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Noah vs Ferencváros prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Copenhagen vs Drita: Will Copenhagen secure a comfortable advantage in the first leg? Football 22 july 2025 RFS vs Malmö: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Football 22 july 2025 Nancy vs Strasbourg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Alaves vs Athletic prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 St. Gallen vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Pafos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 July 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Hamrun Spartans vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores