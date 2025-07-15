Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Amorim and Diogo Dalot lay flowers at Jota memorial at Anfield

Manchester United stars Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot, along with their head coach Ruben Amorim, visited Anfield Stadium to pay their respects to the tragically deceased Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre.

Photos published by the Daily Mail show the Red Devils representatives, dressed entirely in black, laying flowers at the memorial alongside a note that reads, "Rest in peace Diogo and Andre, with deepest condolences from everyone at Manchester United."

Fernandes and Dalot, just recently in early June, together with Diogo Jota, lifted the Nations League trophy after Portugal's victory over Spain in the tournament final.

As a reminder, Diogo Jota and his younger brother Andre Silva were involved in a car accident on the night of July 2nd to 3rd, driving Diogo's Lamborghini. Due to a burst tire, the car veered off the road in Samora, Spain, and caught fire. It has been reported that Jota was behind the wheel at the time.