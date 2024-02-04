Bruno Fernandes has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in a significant statistic in the Premier League

Bruno Fernandes marked his presence with a pivotal assist in the 23rd matchday of the Premier League against West Ham.

For the Portuguese forward, this assist marked his 38th in the English Premier League. Fernandes has now secured the second position in this category among all his compatriots who have ever played in the elite English division.

Surpassing the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, who provided 37 assists in his time, Fernandes now strives to outshine another former United player, Luis Nani, who boasts 43 assists. Achieving the title of the top assist provider in the Premier League among Portuguese players requires Fernandes to surpass Nani's record.

Most assists provided by Portuguese players in Premier League history:



◎ 43 - Nani

◉ 38 - Bruno Fernandes

◎ 37 - Cristiano Ronaldo

◎ 37 - Bernardo Silva



Bruno moves above CR7. 🇵🇹#MUNWHU pic.twitter.com/L95oMCNRoY — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) February 4, 2024

Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United from Sporting in 2020, with the Red Devils paying €65 million for the player, who signed a contract until 2026. In the ongoing season, the footballer has registered seven goals and seven assists in 31 matches across all competitions.