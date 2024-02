Бруну Фернандеш обошел Криштиану Роналду по важному показателю в АПЛ

Most assists provided by Portuguese players in Premier League history:



◎ 43 - Nani

◉ 38 - Bruno Fernandes

◎ 37 - Cristiano Ronaldo

◎ 37 - Bernardo Silva



Bruno moves above CR7. 🇵🇹#MUNWHU pic.twitter.com/L95oMCNRoY

