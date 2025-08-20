Bruno Barticciotto Admits He Wants to Play for Colo Colo, But Not Yet

Colo Colo’s winter transfer window closed without new signings, though one target that caught attention was Bruno Barticciotto. The 24-year-old forward, son of club legend Marcelo, was pursued by the “Cacique,” but the deal never materialized. Speaking to ESPN from Mexico, Barticciotto clarified his position regarding a potential return to Chile.

He acknowledged receiving a call from Colo Colo but said the move was “impossible” given his loan at Santos Laguna. “Yes, they called me, but I ruled it out immediately because of my situation here,” he explained. Still, he admitted that playing for the Santiago giants remains a personal goal: “At some point I would like to, but not now.”

For now, Barticciotto is focused on building his career abroad and earning a spot with Chile’s national team. His record in Liga MX strengthens that ambition: 14 matches played, 8 goals scored, and 947 minutes on the field with Santos Laguna. Colo Colo will have to wait before welcoming another Barticciotto in its colors.