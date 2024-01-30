Brighton's defeat, Everton's draw and incredible Olise. Results of Premier League matches

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 17:18
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The 22nd round of the English Premier League commenced with matches including Luton hosting Brighton, Everton visiting Fulham, and Crystal Palace facing Sheffield United.

Luton - Brighton - 4:0

Luton made an early impact with two goals in the first and third minutes of the match. Adebayo and Ogbene were the scorers. Adebayo completed a first-half brace, and the teams went into halftime with a score of 3-0. Luton continued to dominate in attack, with Clark scoring a goal in the 49th minute, which was later disallowed. Seven minutes later, Adebayo completed a hat-trick.

Luton defeated Brighton with a score of 4-0.

Fulham - Everton - 0:0

The match between two evenly matched teams unfolded without any goals. Fulham had more possession, but neither team could claim an advantage. The match ended in a goalless draw.

Crystal Palace - Sheffield United - 3:2

Michael Olise played a crucial role in helping Crystal Palace secure a vital victory. The French midfielder contributed with two assists and a decisive goal. The first half concluded with a 2-2 draw, and in the second half, Olise secured the win for his team.

