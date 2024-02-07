Brighton to pay almost €20m for Ghanaian talent

Brighton has reached an agreement for the transfer of the young winger Ibrahim Osman, who currently plays for the Danish club Nordsjælland, according to The Athletic insider David Ornstein.

The 19-year-old Ghanaian's transfer to the Premier League club will cost €19.5 million. It is expected that all the paperwork will be signed in February, but Osman will join Brighton in July.

Osman is a product of the Ghanaian academy Right to Dream, which has also produced players like Mohammed Kudus (West Ham), Simon Adingra (Brighton), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton), Ernest Nouamah (Lyon), Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano), and many other Ghanaian players currently playing in Europe.

In the current season, Osman has scored 4 goals and provided 5 assists in 29 matches across all competitions.