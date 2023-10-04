Brighton has reached an agreement with their captain for the extension of his contract

RU RU NG NG
Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma is ready to extend his contract with Brighton, as reported by journalist Chris Wheatley.

According to the information, the footballer has agreed to a new long-term deal and will sign a five-year contract with his club. As the journalist reports, Mitoma will now receive a weekly salary of £80,000. The official announcement is expected to take place in the next one or two days.

The player himself is pleased to perform under the guidance of Coach De Zerbi and is delighted to play for Brighton. He emphasized his fondness for the club's supporters, feeling their warmth when stepping onto the field. Mitoma has gained valuable experience here and intends to showcase an even better performance in the future.

Recall that Mitoma transferred from Japan to Brighton in August 2021 and signed a four-year contract. The club immediately loaned the player to the Belgian club Union for a season. After the loan period ended, he returned to England. In the current season, the 26-year-old footballer has played nine matches, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

