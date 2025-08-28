Brighton coach 100% confident that Baleba will stay at Brighton

A firm stance.

During the summer transfer window, Brighton faced interest from Manchester United in midfielder Carlos Baleba. As the window draws to a close, it seems the Seagulls can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

Details: Head coach Fabian Hürzeler made it crystal clear that Baleba will remain at Brighton until the end of the transfer window. In fact, he’s quite satisfied with how the Seagulls have handled their business this summer.

Quote: “Yes, he’s staying. If there was a number higher than 100, I’d say more than 100. That’s how incredibly confident I am. Sometimes it’s not very wise to share your feelings with the public, but overall I’m very happy with the squad,” Hürzeler stated.

For the record: Brighton signed Maxim De Kuyper, Olivier Boscagli, Diego Coppola, Tom Watson, Yoon Do-yeon, and Charalampos Kostoulas during the summer window. In total, the Seagulls spent 80 million euros this summer, with only Boscagli arriving as a free agent.