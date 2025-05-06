RU RU ES ES FR FR
Brian Fernández Signs With Talleres as He Aims for Another Comeback in Argentina

Today, 18:15
Facundo Trotta Arrieta
Brian Fernández has signed with Talleres de Remedios de Escalada, returning to professional football in Argentina’s Primera Nacional. According to TyC Sports, the 30-year-old striker had been training with the team and was officially added to the squad after the club received an injury exemption from the AFA due to Valentín Morelini’s serious injury.

Once a promising talent at Racing and Defensa y Justicia, Fernández’s career has been marred by off-field issues related to drug addiction. After brief stints at clubs like Ferro, Deportivo Madryn, and Almirante Brown—and a failed move to Chile’s Coquimbo Unido—he now looks for a fresh start in a familiar environment. Talleres welcomed him on social media, writing: “Welcome, Brian!”

His arrival in the second division has generated buzz, not just for his skill, but also for his ongoing battle to stabilize his career. His previous experiences in the category, including a close bond with former Almirante Brown coach Daniel Bazán Vera, who once took him into his home, add emotional weight to this new chapter.

Fernández signed with Coquimbo Unido in December 2024, but left the club just ten days later, citing personal reasons. “What I need is to be closer than ever to my family,” he said at the time. Now, with Talleres, he begins yet another attempt to rediscover both his footballing form and personal balance.

