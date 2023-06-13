Brentford makes record transfer in history

21-year-old midfielder Kevin Schade from Freiburg has become a new player at London's Brentford.

The English club's website reported that the sides have already signed a contract until the summer of 2028.

According to The Independent, 20 million euros was paid for this player, a record amount in the history of the club.

For the current season, Schade played 8 matches in the Bundesliga, scoring one goal.

He played on loan for Brentford in the second half of the season and played 18 games in the APL, where he also scored a goal.