BREAKING. Xavi Simons has decided on his future

The transfer saga surrounding Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons of PSG has concluded.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the midfielder has chosen to remain at RB Leipzig. A move to Bayern Munich will not materialize. All interested parties have been informed, and they are now focusing on signing another player. Leipzig and Paris are finalizing the details of a new loan agreement for Xavi, with a one-year contract with RB Leipzig set to be completed.

The Dutchman continues to be active in Leipzig’s WhatsApp groups and maintains close friendships with Lois Openda, Benjamin Šeško, Benjamin Henrichs, and Amadou Haidara.

Previously, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Barcelona had shown interest in Simons.

Last season, Simons scored 8 goals and provided 13 assists in 32 Bundesliga matches.