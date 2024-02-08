Breaking. Former Manchester City forward has transferred to a Segunda Division club

Former Manchester City, Valencia, and Sevilla forward Alvaro Negredo, who became a free agent in early February after leaving Cadiz, has joined a Segunda Division club.

Real Valladolid announced the signing of the striker until the end of the season, with the contract duration being the only officially confirmed detail.

Negredo is best known for his performances with Manchester City, Sevilla, and Valencia. He has played 679 club matches, scoring 256 goals and providing 85 assists.

Despite having only 21 caps for the Spanish national team, Negredo was included in the squad for the 2012 European Championship, where he played for 58 minutes and won a gold medal.

Real Valladolid currently sits fifth in the Segunda División table, occupying a playoff spot for promotion to La Liga. However, they are only two points away from direct promotion to the top flight.