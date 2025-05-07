Brazilian Sports Court Opens Probe into Flamengo’s Bruno Henrique over Match-Fixing Allegations

Brazil’s Superior Sports Justice Tribunal (STJD) has launched a formal investigation into Flamengo forward Bruno Henrique, following his recent indictment by the Federal Police over alleged match-fixing. According to ge.globo, the case stems from suspicions that Henrique deliberately earned a yellow card during a 2023 league match against Santos to benefit bettors—including members of his own family.

STJD president Luís Otávio Veríssimo received the Federal Police report this week and appointed auditor Maxwell Borges de Moura Vieira to conduct the inquiry. He has 15 days, extendable to 30, to deliver a report. Since no preventive suspension has been requested, Henrique remains eligible to play for Flamengo.

The allegations emerged after suspicious betting patterns were flagged in connection with the card. Evidence recovered from seized phones included messages in which Henrique reportedly confirmed to his brother when he would be booked.

Bruno Henrique and his brother are charged under Article 200 of Brazil’s General Sports Law, which carries a sentence of two to six years, in addition to fraud charges. While the Federal Police continue to gather evidence, the Public Prosecutor’s Office will decide whether to formally charge those involved. Flamengo has invoked the presumption of innocence and continues to field the player.