Brazil Relies on Altitude “Tricks” To Face Women's Copa América

Brazil's women’s national team kicked off its Copa América campaign with a 2-0 win against Venezuela, with the added challenge of playing at 2,850 meters above sea level in Quito. Despite being tournament favorites, the team has had only three days to adjust to the altitude, prompting a series of off-field strategies aimed at minimizing its effects.

In Teresópolis, before traveling to Ecuador, the team focused on more than just tactics. The players received iron supplements to enhance oxygen delivery and trained with a basic yet effective respiratory device commonly used during COVID-19 recovery. “It’s a simple device that strengthens breathing muscles by elevating small balls through inhalation and exhalation,” said team physiologist Ronaldo Kobal.

The decision to stay longer at Granja Comary was based on its superior facilities, according to Kobal. “We had access to quality fields, a full gym, and a calm environment. In Ecuador, that structure wouldn’t be available.”

Midfielder Ary Borges, who has previous experience playing at altitude during the 2022 Copa Libertadores, emphasized the individual nature of the challenge. “Some players suffer more than others. I didn’t feel much, but teammates experienced headaches and shortness of breath.”

Head coach Arthur Elias tailored training sessions to break down low defensive blocks, expecting South American teams to sit deep against Brazil—unlike their recent opponents France, Japan, and the U.S. Brazil is in Group B with Bolivia, Paraguay, Colombia, and Venezuela. While Brazil already has a guaranteed spot at the 2027 World Cup as hosts, only the top two teams in this tournament will qualify for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“It’s a different kind of competition, but we’ve prepared for it,” Elias said. “The best preparation is always facing the best players—and now we have to apply that here.”