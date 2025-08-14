RU RU ES ES FR FR
Braida Doubtful for Boca’s Trip to Mendoza

According to Olé, Miguel Ángel Russo faces a key decision ahead of Boca Juniors’ match against Independiente Rivadavia on Sunday. Malcom Braida, who started in the recent 1-1 draw against Racing, may lose his spot in the starting lineup. The midfielder has had an eventful week, becoming a father to Félix on Wednesday and missing training. Although medical tests ruled out a muscle injury, he is still not at peak fitness.

The 69-year-old coach has already been reshaping the midfield after Leandro Paredes complained about feeling too isolated in the previous system. In Boca’s second training session of the week, Russo tested Rodrigo Battaglia alongside the World Cup winner, freeing him from defensive duties thanks to the return of Nicolás Figal and Ayrton Costa. This adjustment is aimed at giving Boca more balance in the middle of the pitch and could push Braida out of the starting eleven, especially given his below-par display against Racing, which saw him substituted early.

The potential change is part of a broader tactical plan for the fifth round of the Copa de la Liga, where Boca will face Independiente Rivadavia at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium, backed by a large traveling crowd. The final call on Braida’s involvement is expected after Thursday’s training session.

