Bournemouth - Liverpool: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news

Football news Today, 15:13
Liverpool will visit Bournemouth and play on Sunday, January 21, at the Vitality Stadium in the 21st round of the English Premier League.

Bournemouth - Liverpool: what you need to know about the match

Liverpool currently holds the top spot in the league table. Jurgen Klopp's team has 45 points after 20 matches. In their last five games, the Reds secured four victories and one draw. Bournemouth, on the other hand, has also been in good form, winning four of their last five matches and suffering one defeat (3-1 to Tottenham). They currently sit in 12th place with 25 points after 19 matches.

Latest news

Both teams are dealing with injury concerns. Bournemouth will be without seven players: Adams, Kelly, Kerkhove, Randolph, Semenyo, Wattra, and Fredericks. Liverpool faces an even more challenging situation with Alexander-Arnold, Bajcetic, Endo, Matip, Robertson, Salah, Thiago, Tsimikas, and Soboslai all unavailable.

Bournemouth - Liverpool: how to watch

The match is scheduled to kick off at 17:30 Central European Time. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the game.

  • Australia - Paramount+
  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Canada - Sportsnet
  • Kenya - SuperSport
  • Nigeria - SuperSport
  • South Africa - SuperSport
  • Uganda - SuperSport
  • United Kingdom - BBC
  • United States - SiriusXM FC, ESPN+

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports
  • Angola - SuperSport
  • Anguilla - ESPN
  • Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN
  • Barbados - ESPN
  • Belize - ESPN
  • Botswana - SuperSport
  • British Virgin Islands - ESPN
  • Cayman Islands - ESPN
  • China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live
  • Dominica - ESPN
  • Fiji - Sky Sport
  • Gambia - SuperSport
  • Ghana - SuperSport
  • Grenada - ESPN
  • Hong Kong - M Plus Live
  • India - Star Sports
  • Ireland - BBC
  • Israel - Sport 1
  • Jamaica - ESPN
  • Kiribati - Sky Sport
  • Lesotho - SuperSport
  • Liberia - SuperSport
  • Madagascar - SuperSport
  • Malawi - SuperSport
  • Marshall Islands - Sky Sport 3
  • Mauritius - SuperSport
  • Namibia - SuperSport
  • Nauru - Sky Sport 3
  • Palau - Sky Sport 3
  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS
  • Panama - Start+, ESPN
  • Rwanda - SuperSport
  • Saint Lucia - ESPN
  • Samoa - Sky Sport 3
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport
  • Singapore - 111 mio Sports 1
  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport 3
  • South Sudan - beIN Sports
  • Sudan - beIN Sports
  • Tanzania - SuperSport
  • Tonga - Sky Sport 3
  • Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN
  • Tuvalu - Sky Sport 3
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport
Bournemouth Liverpool Premier League England
