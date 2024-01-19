Bournemouth - Liverpool: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news

Liverpool will visit Bournemouth and play on Sunday, January 21, at the Vitality Stadium in the 21st round of the English Premier League.

Bournemouth - Liverpool: what you need to know about the match

Liverpool currently holds the top spot in the league table. Jurgen Klopp's team has 45 points after 20 matches. In their last five games, the Reds secured four victories and one draw. Bournemouth, on the other hand, has also been in good form, winning four of their last five matches and suffering one defeat (3-1 to Tottenham). They currently sit in 12th place with 25 points after 19 matches.

Latest news

Both teams are dealing with injury concerns. Bournemouth will be without seven players: Adams, Kelly, Kerkhove, Randolph, Semenyo, Wattra, and Fredericks. Liverpool faces an even more challenging situation with Alexander-Arnold, Bajcetic, Endo, Matip, Robertson, Salah, Thiago, Tsimikas, and Soboslai all unavailable.

Bournemouth - Liverpool: how to watch

The match is scheduled to kick off at 17:30 Central European Time. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the game.

Australia - Paramount+

Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now

Canada - Sportsnet

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - BBC

United States - SiriusXM FC, ESPN+

Other countries: