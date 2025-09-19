Botafogo Host Atlético-MG in Key Brasileirão Clash With Playoff Implications

Botafogo and Atlético Mineiro will square off on Saturday at Estádio Nilton Santos for Matchday 24 of the Brasileirão, 90min reported. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. local time.

Davide Ancelotti’s Botafogo side enters the contest after a frustrating 3-3 draw with Mirassol, a game in which they squandered a three-goal lead. With 36 points, the Rio club sits fifth and is pushing to strengthen its position among the top teams. Atlético-MG, meanwhile, is 13th on 25 points, coming off a 2-2 draw against Bolívar in the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals.

The head-to-head record shows 86 meetings: Botafogo have won 37, Atlético 28, and 21 ended in draws. Their last encounter was in April, when Atlético secured a 1-0 victory. Over the last five matchups, both clubs have two wins apiece and one draw.

Botafogo’s injury list includes goalkeeper Neto, who will miss the rest of the season, as well as Arthur Cabral, Bastos, Nathan Fernandes and Artur. Expected lineup: Léo Linck; Vitinho, Kaio, Barboza, Alex Telles; Newton (Danilo), Marlon Freitas; Jeffinho, Savarino, Montoro (Santi Rodríguez); Chris Ramos.

Atlético-MG are without Tomás Cuello, sidelined for the year with a fractured fibula and torn ankle ligaments, along with Saravia, Patrick and Cadu. Likely XI under Jorge Sampaoli: Everson; Natanael, Lyanco, Junior Alonso, Guilherme Arana; Alan Franco, Alexsander, Gustavo Scarpa, Hulk, Reinier; Rony.