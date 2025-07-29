Botafogo Aims for Clinical Finish in Copa do Brasil Clash with Bragantino

Davide Ancelotti's tenure at Botafogo has begun with promise, showcasing strong defensive structure and high attacking output. However, a lack of finishing touch remains a concern. Despite dominating matches in terms of chances created, the team has yet to secure a home victory under the Italian coach. Tonight, against Bragantino in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil Round of 16, turning opportunities into goals will be crucial at Nilton Santos Stadium.

After a 1–1 draw with Corinthians, Ancelotti voiced his frustration: “The first 30 minutes were very good. We played good football and put in a lot of effort, but didn’t get the result we deserved. With our attacking volume, we need to score more.” In his four games, Botafogo has averaged 17 shots per match but only scored four times from 68 attempts, with a conversion rate of just 5.9%.

Under his predecessor Renato Paiva, Botafogo was more efficient. Despite taking 20 fewer shots over four matches, the team scored eight goals and secured 10 of 12 possible points in the league.

For tonight’s match, Botafogo will field a full-strength squad. Key players Marlon Freitas and Artur return after missing the last fixture, and both Vitinho and Savarino are expected to start after coming off the bench against Corinthians. These reinforcements may help the team find the finishing edge they’ve lacked.

Bragantino, meanwhile, comes into the game on a poor run—three straight defeats and four games without a win in the league. The team has never advanced beyond the Round of 16 in the Copa do Brasil and faces a stern test against a Botafogo side eager to make a statement under Ancelotti.