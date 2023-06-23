Borussia have announced the transfer of a defender (photo)
Photo: Bavaria website
The official Bayern website announced the transfer of Borussia Dortmund defender Rafael Guerreiro.
The 29-year-old player joined the team as a free agent after his contract with his previous team expired.
His contract with Bayern will run until June 2026.
He played for Caen and Lorient before moving to Germany.
Last season he played 36 games for Borussia, scoring six goals and providing 14 assists.
