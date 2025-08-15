Borussia Dortmund Joins Race for Man City’s Claudio ‘Diablito’ Echeverri

Borussia Dortmund has entered the race to sign Claudio Echeverri from Manchester City, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg. The 19-year-old Argentine joined City from River Plate in early 2025 for around €24 million but has seen limited playing time under Pep Guardiola.

AS Roma had appeared to be leading the chase in recent weeks, submitting an initial offer that was rejected by City. Girona, part of the City Football Group, was also considered a likely destination, but that possibility has cooled. Dortmund is now pushing for a loan deal with an option to buy, though the Premier League champions have yet to respond.

Echeverri made his City debut in the FA Cup final loss to Crystal Palace, earning public praise from teammate Phil Foden. However, the fierce competition for places in Guardiola’s squad has raised doubts over his short-term future in Manchester.

As talks continue, Echeverri has drawn attention with subtle nods to River Plate on social media, highlighting his bond with the club where he developed and played until January, when his six-month loan ended. The uncertainty over his next move has kept fans in Argentina and interested European clubs on alert as the summer transfer window nears its conclusion.