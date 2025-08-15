RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news Borussia Dortmund Joins Race for Man City’s Claudio ‘Diablito’ Echeverri

Borussia Dortmund Joins Race for Man City’s Claudio ‘Diablito’ Echeverri

Transfer news Today, 18:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Borussia Dortmund Joins Race for Man City’s Claudio ‘Diablito’ Echeverri Borussia Dortmund Joins Race for Man City’s Claudio ‘Diablito’ Echeverri

Borussia Dortmund has entered the race to sign Claudio Echeverri from Manchester City, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg. The 19-year-old Argentine joined City from River Plate in early 2025 for around €24 million but has seen limited playing time under Pep Guardiola.

AS Roma had appeared to be leading the chase in recent weeks, submitting an initial offer that was rejected by City. Girona, part of the City Football Group, was also considered a likely destination, but that possibility has cooled. Dortmund is now pushing for a loan deal with an option to buy, though the Premier League champions have yet to respond.

Echeverri made his City debut in the FA Cup final loss to Crystal Palace, earning public praise from teammate Phil Foden. However, the fierce competition for places in Guardiola’s squad has raised doubts over his short-term future in Manchester.

As talks continue, Echeverri has drawn attention with subtle nods to River Plate on social media, highlighting his bond with the club where he developed and played until January, when his six-month loan ended. The uncertainty over his next move has kept fans in Argentina and interested European clubs on alert as the summer transfer window nears its conclusion.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund Schedule Borussia Dortmund News Borussia Dortmund Transfers
Related Team News
Borussia Dortmund submits another bid to Chelsea for Chukwuemeka Football news Today, 11:11 Borussia Dortmund submits another bid to Chelsea for Chukwuemeka
Ederson will miss Manchester City’s upcoming Premier League match Football news Today, 10:27 Ederson will miss Manchester City’s upcoming Premier League match
Erling Haaland during training Football news Today, 09:31 Ready for the season opener. Haaland posts new training photo with Manchester City
Erling Haaland at a charity event Lifestyle Today, 04:25 Joy for the fans. Erling Haaland took part in a special charity event
Savinho in the Manchester City line-up Football news Today, 02:48 Too little! Manchester City won't let Savinho leave for Tottenham
Gianluigi Donnarumma and Enzo Maresca Football news Yesterday, 11:32 Transfer bombshell is almost here! Manchester City have agreed terms with Donnarumma
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores