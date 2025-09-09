RU RU ES ES FR FR
Bombshell! Al Ahly in talks with Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso

"The Brazilians" could be left without their head coach.
Football news Today, 05:44
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Miguel Cardoso Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

It looks like the Egyptian giants have found a replacement for Jose Riveiro.

Details: According to a KoraPlus source, Egyptian side Al Ahly are actively negotiating with Mamelodi Sundowns' head coach Miguel Cardoso.

It is reported that Cardoso is not the only candidate for the position, but he is currently the front-runner ahead of other contenders.

The details of the negotiations are still unknown, but it is safe to assume that Al Ahly are ready to offer the Portuguese coach a very lucrative and attractive contract. Cardoso himself has yet to comment on the situation.

Miguel Cardoso took charge of Mamelodi Sundowns last winter. Since then, he has managed "the Brazilians" in 42 matches, recording 27 wins, 9 draws, and 6 losses.

Reminder: Mourinho’s reaction to possible Al Ahly job revealed

