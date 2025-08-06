Bolivian FA Issues Strong Sanction After Pyrotechnics Incident at The Strongest Match

The Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) has announced tough disciplinary action against The Strongest following a dangerous incident during their match against Blooming at Estadio Hernando Siles. As reported by El País, fireworks were launched onto the pitch by home supporters in the closing minutes of the game, prompting immediate concern over player and spectator safety.

“We must root out violence,” declared FBF president Fernando Costa, confirming that the case has been referred to the sports disciplinary tribunal. The FBF will apply Article 69 of its disciplinary code, which holds host clubs accountable for security breaches and outlines fines ranging from 5 to 100 national minimum wages, depending on the severity of the offense.

Costa described the situation as “very serious” and emphasized that matchday security protocols will now be tightened significantly.

He also referenced Supreme Decree 1515, enacted in March 2013 following the death of fan Kevin Beltrán from a flare launched by Corinthians supporters in Oruro. The decree strictly prohibits bringing weapons, explosives, or any pyrotechnics into stadiums.

The incident adds to a troubling pattern of violence in Bolivian football, including a recent attack on Blooming’s team bus in Montero. Authorities are now under pressure to ensure safer conditions at matches across the country.