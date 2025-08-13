RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Boca Turn Down Olympiacos Bid for Zenón, Await Improved $10M Offer

Boca Turn Down Olympiacos Bid for Zenón, Await Improved $10M Offer

Football news Today, 20:16
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Boca Turn Down Olympiacos Bid for Zenón, Await Improved $10M Offer Boca Turn Down Olympiacos Bid for Zenón, Await Improved $10M Offer

Boca Juniors have rejected a $7 million bid from Greek side Olympiacos for 80 percent of Kevin Zenón’s rights, local reports indicated Wednesday. The midfielder, who has been pushing for a move to Europe after a failed transfer attempt in the previous window, is eager to leave, but the club deemed the offer financially inadequate.

Unión de Santa Fe still hold 20 percent of Zenón’s rights, and with Argentina’s recent tax hike on transfers from 7.5 to 13.06 percent, Boca would have netted only around $3.5 million. The measure, introduced by President Javier Milei’s administration to boost pension funding, is expected to affect clubs’ international transfer dealings.

Boca hope Olympiacos can raise their offer to approximately $10 million, an amount the board would be willing to consider. Zenón, a key figure for the team, remains intent on securing a move to European football in the current market.

Related teams and leagues
Boca Juniors Boca Juniors Schedule Boca Juniors News Boca Juniors Transfers
Olympiacos Olympiacos Schedule Olympiacos News Olympiacos Transfers
Related Team News
Paredes Calls for Improvement After Boca’s Draw Football news 11 aug 2025, 17:30 Paredes Calls for Improvement After Boca’s Draw
Rojo’s Estudiantes Return Stalls as Racing Move Gains Momentum Before Deadline Football news 08 aug 2025, 16:30 Rojo’s Estudiantes Return Stalls as Racing Move Gains Momentum Before Deadline
Riquelme Dissolves Boca’s Football Council Amid Historic Crisis Football news 07 aug 2025, 18:00 Riquelme Dissolves Boca’s Football Council Amid Historic Crisis
Boca’s Swap Offer for Ascacíbar Rejected by Estudiantes Football news 07 aug 2025, 17:00 Boca’s Swap Offer for Ascacíbar Rejected by Estudiantes
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores