Boca Turn Down Olympiacos Bid for Zenón, Await Improved $10M Offer

Boca Juniors have rejected a $7 million bid from Greek side Olympiacos for 80 percent of Kevin Zenón’s rights, local reports indicated Wednesday. The midfielder, who has been pushing for a move to Europe after a failed transfer attempt in the previous window, is eager to leave, but the club deemed the offer financially inadequate.



Unión de Santa Fe still hold 20 percent of Zenón’s rights, and with Argentina’s recent tax hike on transfers from 7.5 to 13.06 percent, Boca would have netted only around $3.5 million. The measure, introduced by President Javier Milei’s administration to boost pension funding, is expected to affect clubs’ international transfer dealings.



Boca hope Olympiacos can raise their offer to approximately $10 million, an amount the board would be willing to consider. Zenón, a key figure for the team, remains intent on securing a move to European football in the current market.