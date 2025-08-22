Boca Faces Banfield Amid Injury Concerns and Tactical Doubts at La Bombonera

Boca Juniors host Banfield on Sunday, August 24, at 6:15 p.m. local time in La Bombonera for matchday six of the Clausura. After a convincing 3-0 win over Independiente Rivadavia, Miguel Ángel Russo’s side will look to build momentum, though the coach is considering several changes to his lineup, TNT Sports reported. Nicolás Figal and Ayrton Costa could return to the defense, while Alan Velasco and Exequiel Zeballos compete for a starting spot up front.

Midfield selection remains uncertain. Leandro Paredes is managing a minor injury and was limited in training, while Tomás Belmonte and Ander Herrera are officially ruled out. Despite this, Paredes is expected to start alongside Rodrigo Battaglia. Agustín Marchesín will continue in goal, with Edinson Cavani and Miguel Merentiel leading the attack.

Banfield, coming off a 3-2 win over Estudiantes, aims to upset Boca despite recent struggles in this matchup. Their last meeting in February ended in a 1-0 Boca victory. With both teams eager for points, Sunday’s clash promises high intensity, with Nicolás Lamolina officiating.