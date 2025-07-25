Boca Ends Contract With Rolón After Cup Exit, Signaling Policy Shift

Boca Juniors’ shocking elimination from the Copa Argentina has sparked swift internal changes. As reported by El Destape, midfielder Esteban Rolón has rescinded his contract with the club — marking a notable break from Boca’s longstanding policy of not terminating active player contracts.

Until now, under the leadership of Juan Román Riquelme, Boca had adhered to a strict stance: players could only leave via transfer or loan. Rolón’s departure, with his full rights in hand, signals a shift in that approach — and potentially, a broader reckoning within the club’s management.

Rolón joined Boca in 2021 but struggled to secure regular playing time, featuring in just 36 matches over four years. Though he had already fallen out of coach Miguel Ángel Russo’s plans, the club had kept him on the books. The move comes amid growing unrest: Boca has now gone ten matches without a win, marking its worst run in history, and their Copa Libertadores hopes hang by a thread.

Frustration among fans is mounting, and calls for Riquelme to step down are gaining momentum. Rolón’s contract termination may be just the first sign that the club’s leadership is reconsidering its direction as pressure builds from all sides.