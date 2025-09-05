RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Boca Coach Russo Discharged From Clinic, to Continue Medical Checkups

Boca Coach Russo Discharged From Clinic, to Continue Medical Checkups

Football news Today, 19:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Boca Coach Russo Discharged From Clinic, to Continue Medical Checkups Boca Coach Russo Discharged From Clinic, to Continue Medical Checkups

Boca Juniors head coach Miguel Ángel Russo was discharged from the Fleni clinic on Friday after being hospitalized for a week with a urinary tract infection. According to La Nación, the 69-year-old manager returned home but will undergo further medical tests on Monday.

Russo received visits from his son Ignacio, currently a forward at Tigre, and his assistant Claudio Úbeda, who has overseen Boca’s training sessions during his absence. Despite his upbeat mood, doctors had initially ruled out outpatient treatment due to the bacteria identified and the risks associated with his condition.

Club officials closely followed the coach’s recovery but did not issue any official statement about his health. Russo will remain under medical supervision before resuming full activity.

Boca are scheduled to play Rosario Central on September 14 in the Torneo Clausura, and it remains uncertain whether Russo will be fit to return to the bench by that date. The coming days will be decisive in confirming his availability for the match.

Related teams and leagues
Boca Juniors Boca Juniors Schedule Boca Juniors News Boca Juniors Transfers
Related Team News
Five Boca Players Set to Leave as Contracts Expire in December Football news Today, 17:05 Five Boca Players Set to Leave as Contracts Expire in December
Boca Forward Milton Giménez Eyes Paraguay Switch Ahead of 2026 World Cup Football news Yesterday, 20:35 Boca Forward Milton Giménez Eyes Paraguay Switch Ahead of 2026 World Cup
Boca Coach Miguel Ángel Russo Hospitalized Overnight With Infection Football news 03 sep 2025, 16:50 Health Scare for Boca Boss Miguel Ángel Russo, Hospitalized Overnight
Kevin Zenón Sparks Exit Rumors at Boca With Viral Gesture Football news 03 sep 2025, 16:10 Kevin Zenón Sparks Exit Rumors at Boca With Viral Gesture
Russo’s Words Ignite Boca’s Resurgence Football news 01 sep 2025, 16:15 Russo’s Words Ignite Boca’s Resurgence
Aldosivi Aim for First Win as Boca Look to Extend Streak in Mar del Plata Football news 30 aug 2025, 00:30 Aldosivi Aim for First Win as Boca Look to Extend Streak in Mar del Plata
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores