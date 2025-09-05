Boca Coach Russo Discharged From Clinic, to Continue Medical Checkups

Boca Juniors head coach Miguel Ángel Russo was discharged from the Fleni clinic on Friday after being hospitalized for a week with a urinary tract infection. According to La Nación, the 69-year-old manager returned home but will undergo further medical tests on Monday.

Russo received visits from his son Ignacio, currently a forward at Tigre, and his assistant Claudio Úbeda, who has overseen Boca’s training sessions during his absence. Despite his upbeat mood, doctors had initially ruled out outpatient treatment due to the bacteria identified and the risks associated with his condition.

Club officials closely followed the coach’s recovery but did not issue any official statement about his health. Russo will remain under medical supervision before resuming full activity.

Boca are scheduled to play Rosario Central on September 14 in the Torneo Clausura, and it remains uncertain whether Russo will be fit to return to the bench by that date. The coming days will be decisive in confirming his availability for the match.