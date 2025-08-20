Big journey: England team to tour Sri Lanka ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

The two-time world champions are determined to reclaim their title.

Details: According to Cricbuzz, the England national cricket team has chosen a tour of Sri Lanka as part of their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled for 2026.

Following this, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the tour program, which includes three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 International (T20I) matches.

The tour is set to kick off with the 50-over format, with matches slated for January 22, 24, and 27. The T20Is will follow on January 30, February 1, and February 3.

The venues for these fixtures have yet to be determined and will be announced at a later date.

At the last Cricket World Cup, England's run ended in the semifinals after defeats to the West Indies and the USA.

