Beto set for Serie A return? Atalanta searching for Retegui replacement
Ex-Udinese striker could land in Bergamo
Today, 16:32
Photo: x.com/premierleague
Atalanta are actively searching for a replacement for Mateo Retegui, who recently transferred to Saudi club Al-Qadsiah for €65 million. One of the leading candidates for the striker position is Everton’s Beto.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, citing TMW, the 27-year-old forward—who previously played for Udinese—is among the club’s top targets alongside Giacomo Raspadori from Napoli and Adam Daghim from Salzburg.
Last season, Beto netted eight goals in 30 Premier League appearances and added two more in domestic cup competitions. The reputable portal Transfermarkt currently values him at €22 million.
